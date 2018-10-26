The absence of safety and security has become a major concern for people in Brazil, and the leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro says he has put it on top of his political agenda.

Bolsonaro last week said that if he is elected, he intends to use the armed forces for routine street patrols, describing the country as "at war."

The far-right lawmaker and former army captain also said in an interview with Band TV that he would discuss the idea with his proposed defence minister and state governments, which are responsible for public safety.

Earlier this year, the Brazilian government issued a decree allowing the military to take control over the state of Rio de Janeiro in order to fight gang violence.

Since then, there has been an unprecedented number of civilian deaths at the hands of the security forces. But the people living in these slums are also paying a price.