WORLD
2 MIN READ
Crackdown on crime at heart of Bolsonaro's Brazil presidency bid
With the world's highest number of murders, Brazil has long been one of the most dangerous places to live. Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro has promised to change that with policies that some see as controversial.
Crackdown on crime at heart of Bolsonaro's Brazil presidency bid
Brazil's Presidential pre-candidate and conservative lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro, speaks during a meeting of the "In Defense of Muncipalities" congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. / AP
October 26, 2018

The absence of safety and security has become a major concern for people in Brazil, and the leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro says he has put it on top of his political agenda.

Bolsonaro last week said that if he is elected, he intends to use the armed forces for routine street patrols, describing the country as "at war."

The far-right lawmaker and former army captain also said in an interview with Band TV that he would discuss the idea with his proposed defence minister and state governments, which are responsible for public safety. 

Earlier this year, the Brazilian government issued a decree allowing the military to take control over the state of Rio de Janeiro in order to fight gang violence. 

Since then, there has been an unprecedented number of civilian deaths at the hands of the security forces. But the people living in these slums are also paying a price.

RECOMMENDED

"City of God" is one of the infamous slums, still controlled by gangs involved in the arms and drugs trades.

According to the Public Defender's Office, military-style operations targeting residential areas have become more frequent and aggressive.

Brazilians agree that security is a major problem in the country but there appears no perfect solution, and some fear the promised tougher policies of their new president may make their lives even harder.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein over press treatment, urging him to avoid media 'vultures'
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions