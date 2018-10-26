WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bolivia's 'oldest woman' celebrates 118th birthday
In a country where the average life expectancy is 71, Julia Flores is an exception to the rule.
Bolivia's 'oldest woman' celebrates 118th birthday
Julia Flores was born in 1900 and if her age were verified by the Guinness Book of Records, she would be the oldest living person. / AFP
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
October 26, 2018

The oldest woman in Bolivia, and perhaps the world, turned 118 on Friday, remaining lucid and in good health, authorities in the South American country said.

Julia Flores was born in 1900 in a Quechua family in the mining region of Potosi in the country's south.

Known as "Mama Julia," Flores celebrated her birthday amongst family, friends and local authorities from Sacaba, where she now lives in the centre of Bolivia.

In a country where the average life expectancy is 71, Flores is an exception to the rule.

If her age was officially recognised, she would be the oldest living person and third oldest of all time, but she hasn't been confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records.

RECOMMENDED

"It's a day of recognition for us, to celebrate the oldest woman in our country," Juan Carvajal, a public employee in Sacaba told the Los Tiempos de Cochabamba newspaper.

Dressed in traditional Quechua clothes, complete with white sombrero, Flores played the charango - a type of Andean lute - at her party and tucked into a birthday cake.

She lives in a small mudbrick house with a tight garden where she keeps dogs, cats and chickens that her 65-year-old niece, Augustina Verna looks after.

The Bolivian Andes is no stranger to longevity as the region produced Carmelo Flores - no relation to Mama Julia - from the Aymara people who allegedly lived until 123, which if recognised would have made him the oldest person ever.

The oldest ever person, as recorded by Guinness, was Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, who was 122 years, 164 days when she died in 1997.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein over press treatment, urging him to avoid media 'vultures'
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions