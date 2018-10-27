Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir said on Saturday that those behind the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi would be prosecuted in the kingdom and that the investigation would take time.

"On the issue of extradition, the individuals are Saudi nationals. They're detained in Saudi Arabia, and the investigation is in Saudi Arabia, and they will be prosecuted in Saudi Arabia," Jubeir said at a regional defence forum in the Bahraini capital.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called for the extradition of the 18 Saudi nationals who authorities say were involved in the murder of Khashoggi, a Saudi government critic killed in his country's consulate in Istanbul this month.

On Friday, Turkey's justice ministry said Turkish prosecutors have prepared a requisition for 18 suspects on charges of planned and deliberate murder of the Saudi journalist.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

'Media hysteria'

Jubeir told the security summit that Riyadh's relations with the United States were "ironclad" amid what he described as "media hysteria" over the murder of Khashoggi, a Saudi national and Washington Post columnist, whose murder has sparked outrage among Riyadh's Western allies and mushroomed into a crisis for Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and strategic ally of the West.

Saudi Arabia is the lynchpin of a US-backed regional bloc against the growing Iranian influence in the Middle East but Khashoggi crisis has strained Riyadh's relations with the West.

The minister also said the administration of US President Donald Trump has a "rational, realistic" foreign policy that all Gulf Arab states can support. He said Saudi Arabia was combating Iran's vision of "darkness" in the Middle East.

