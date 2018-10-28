All 11 victims of the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh have been identified and their families notified, US authorities said on Sunday.

“After difficult work by the medical examiner’s office, all 11 victims were positively identified and next of kin notifications took place,” Robert Jones, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation, said at an early-morning press briefing.

They ranged in age from 54 to 97, said Karl Williams, the county medical examiner. They included two brothers and one married couple.

A gunman yelling “all Jews must die” stormed a Pittsburgh synagogue during Saturday services and shot worshippers, killing at least 11 and wounding six including four police officers before he was arrested.

Police have identified the suspect as Robert Bowers, 46, of Pittsburgh, who is now in custody.

Federal prosecutors say Bowers was charged on Saturday night in a 29-count criminal complaint, including obstructing the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.

The charges also include 11 counts of using a firearm to commit murder, weapons offences and charges alleging Bowers seriously injured police officers. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

A social media post on Gab.com by with a user of the same name earlier in the day said a Jewish refugee organisation, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HAIS), "likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

HIAS is a Maryland-based nonprofit group that helps refugees around the world. The organisation says it is guided by Jewish values and history. President and CEO of the group Mark Hetfield said he wasn't aware of the shooter's "obsession with HIAS until this morning."

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

In a statement, Gab.com - a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based social networking service created as an alternative to Twitter - confirmed the profile belonged to Bowers.

"Gab took swift and proactive action to contact law enforcement immediately," it said. "We first backed up all user data from the account and then proceeded to suspend the account. We then contacted the FBI and made them aware of this account and the user data in our possession."

Police shot

Three police officers were shot and one was injured by shrapnel, Alleghany County spokeswoman Amie Downs said in an email. Two of the six people injured were in critical condition, Downs said, but would not immediately say if the count of six injured people included the suspect.

"It's a very horrific crime scene, one of the worst that I've seen," Pittsburgh public safety director Wendell Hissrich told a news conference near the scene.

"This falls under hate crime," he said, adding there was no active threat to the community and that the shooter had been taken to a hospital.

The shooting, for which one federal law enforcement official said Bowers used an AR-15 assault-style rifle, triggered security alerts at houses of worship around the country. It follows a spate of pipe bombs found mailed in recent days to prominent political figures, mostly Democrats including former President Barack Obama.