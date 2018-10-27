After years of war in Syria, the leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Turkey met in Istanbul to try and map out a future for the country.

More than 465,000 Syrians have been killed in the fighting, and over 12 million have been displaced since the conflict started seven years ago.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held separate meetings Saturday with German, Russian and French leaders ahead of a four-way Syria summit in Istanbul.

Erdogan's closed-door meetings with Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron took place at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul's Uskudar district.

The four-way summit on Syria between Turkey, Russia, Germany and France began on Saturday afternoon and lasted for a few hours.