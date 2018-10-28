US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Sunday that the United States was in consultation with its European allies on an arms control treaty, as NATO members urge Washington to try to bring Russia back into compliance with the pact rather than quit it.

President Donald Trump said on Oct. 20 that Washington planned to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty which Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, and Ronald Reagan had signed in 1987.

Washington has cited Russia's alleged violation of the treaty as its reason for leaving it, a charge Moscow denies. Russia in turn accuses Washington of breaking the pact and says it is working to answer US questions about the pact.

"We are in consultations with our European counterparts, I was speaking about it the day before with the German defence minister, and so as I said the consultations continue," Mattis told reporters travelling with him to Prague.

"Bad news"

Mattis met Czech officials and Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who warned a cancellation of the treaty could mean a return to "cold war times".

"It is certainly bad news, we regret that," Babis said at a joint news conference. "(US-Russian) relations are not ideal, we are returning to Cold War times."

"We have to communicate with Russia," the Czech government leader said.

Mattis said earlier that ministers from NATO would be meeting in Brussels in December and at that point he would have some kind of "culminating point".

European members of NATO urged the United States on Thursday to try to bring Russia back into compliance with a nuclear arms control treaty rather than quitting it itself, diplomats said, seeking to avoid a split in the alliance that Moscow could exploit.

European allies see the INF treaty as a pillar of arms control and, while accepting that Moscow is violating it by developing new weapons, they are concerned its collapse could lead to a new arms race with possibly a new generation of US nuclear missiles stationed on the continent.