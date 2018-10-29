The opening ceremony of the first phase of one of the largest airports in the world will take place on Monday with a number of world leaders attending the soft launch.

The ceremony starts at 4pm local time (1300GMT) on October 29, an national holiday, Republic Day, in Turkey, this year commemorating the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to open the airport, and unveil its name to the public.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee has more.

Five-partner consortium won $29 billion tender

Over 50 foreign dignitaries from at least 18 countries including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Macedonia, Moldova, Pakistan, Serbia, Sudan, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Slovenia, Georgia, Iran, Moldova's Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia and the UK will attend the ceremony.

Built by a consortium of five contractors – Limak, Kolin, Cengiz, Mapa and Kalyon, which won a $29 billion tender in 2013 – the project has been carried out through a build-operate-transfer model.

"This airport is going to be the most important hub between Asia and Europe," Kadri Samsunlu, head of the 5-company consortium, said on Thursday.