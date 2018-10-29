A woman in her 30s blew herself up in the centre of the Tunisian capital Tunis on Monday, wounding nine people in what the Interior Ministry said was a "terrorist explosion."

Witnesses described a blast on the central Habib Bourguiba avenue where police were cordoning off the area near the capital's landmark Municipal Theatre. The ministry said eight police officers were among the wounded.

Ambulances could be heard rushing to the scene.

"I was in front of the theatre and heard a huge explosion ," witness Mohamed Ekbal bin Rajib said.