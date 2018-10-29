The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre appeared briefly in federal court in a wheelchair and handcuffs Monday to face charges he killed 11 people in what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in US history.

Robert Gregory Bowers, who was wounded in a gun battle with police during the shooting rampage on Saturday, was released from a hospital and wheeled into the courtroom, where he was ordered held without bail for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, when prosecutors will outline their case against him.

TRT World's Sally Ayhan reports.

During the proceeding, Bowers talked with two court-appointed lawyers, went over documents and confirmed his identity to a judge, saying little more than "Yes" in a soft voice a few times. Courtroom deputies freed one of his hands from cuffs so he could sign paperwork. He did not enter a plea.

He was expressionless

"It was not the face of villainy that I thought we'd see," said Jon Pushinsky, a congregant who was in court for the hearing.

Federal prosecutors set in motion plans to seek the death penalty against the 46-year-old truck driver, who authorities say expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue and later told police, "I just want to kill Jews" and "All these Jews need to die."

After the hearing, US Attorney Scott Brady called the shootings "horrific acts of violence" and added: "Rest assured we have a team of prosecutors working hard to ensure that justice is done."

White House visit

Meanwhile, the first funerals were set for Tuesday, and the White House announced President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit the same day to "express the support of the American people and to grieve with the Pittsburgh community."

The response to Trump's plans was mixed.

Leaders of a liberal Jewish group in Pittsburgh, Bend the Arc, wrote an open letter to the president, accusing him of contributing to the violence with his words and deeds and saying he was not welcome until he denounced white nationalism.

But Rabbi Jeffrey Myers with the Tree of Life synagogue made clear Trump would be welcome, telling NBC, "It would be my honour to always meet a president of the United States."

The weekend massacre which took place 10 days before the midterm elections heightened tensions around the country, coming just a day after the arrest of the Florida man accused of sending a wave of pipe bombs to Trump critics.

The mail bomb attacks and the bloodshed in Pittsburgh set off a debate over whether the corrosive political climate in Washington and beyond contributed to the violence and whether Trump himself bears any blame because of his combative language.

Criticism over Trump's nationalism

Barry Werber, 76, said he found himself hiding in a dark storage closet as the gunman rampaged through the building, in the tree-lined neighbourhood of Squirrel Hill, the historic hub of the city's Jewish community.

Werber said he hopes Trump doesn't visit Pittsburgh, noting that the president has embraced the politically fraught label of "nationalist." He said the Nazis were nationalists.

"It's part of his program to instigate his base," Werber said, and "bigots are coming out of the woodwork."