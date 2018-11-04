Mouna Gabla would have turned 30 on Wednesday 1 November. Instead, she blew herself up in Tunisia’s central Habib Bourguiba Avenue.

According to the latest reports, ten security officials and five civilians have been injured, a far cry from the deadly attacks in 2015 which left 38 people dead and in the process decimated the country’s tourism industry.

As a result of that attack, Tunisia has been under a state of emergency, which was once again renewed on October 8, 2018.

The attack highlights the fragile political and security situation in the country as Tunisia tries to emerge from the political chaos that enveloped much of the rest of the Middle East following the Arab spring.

Tunisia has thus far avoided much of that upheaval, but only just, and it's not yet certain if that will continue.

Economy

Gable blew herself up next to a protest about another young man who had allegedly been killed by security forces for engaging in black market economic activity.

The aim of the bomber, in attacking an emotionally-charged protest, seems to have been to cause a systematic shock which could have untold consequences on Tunisian society.

Tunisian woes can be traced back to the country’s economic problems, amongst other things.

Mariem Masmoudi, working for a local NGO the Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, said: “Government has been utterly unable to turn anything around economically.”

When the Tunisian revolution began in 2011, the story of Mohammed Bouazizi encapsulated the lack of economic dignity in the country.

Bouazizi, a street vendor, felt humiliated that he was unable to provide for his family and abused by a system that put wealth in the hands of the few.

For many Tunisians, however, the post-revolutionary period has not brought the economic benefits they were promised or expected.

"The concentration of wealth and prosperity in Tunis and coastal areas has, unfortunately, remained largely intact, with some people saying the democratic transition has led to a 'democratising' of corruption meaning more people engaged in corruption," says Masmoudi.

When Ben Ali was in power, economic growth averaged around five per cent, and the budget deficit was not more than 2.5 per cent of GDP, with a public debt ratio of 40 per cent.