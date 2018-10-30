The tragic killing and silencing of Jamal Khashoggi have generated endless headlines on the ills of Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman and the current trajectory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Much has been made of Khashoggi the ‘critic’. Much has also been made of his exile and criticism of the Saudi state.

He is described as a journalist. Indeed he was the first high profile journalist that Saudi Arabia produced. But much more than that Khashoggi was a Saudi with great influence over the House of Saud.

At least three generations of policymakers in Riyadh sought his advice. It is this quality that scared Mohammed Bin Salman, but one must be careful to describe Khashoggi as a critic and journalist – he was far more.

One can argue that he is Saudi Arabia’s first intellectual heavyweight.

The first Saudi intellectual heavyweight?

Saudi Arabia is not known for its intellectual leaders, apart from Jamal Khashoggi and Madawi Al Rasheed, not many Saudi independents are internationally recognised names speaking on issues without toeing the government line.

Almost all the Saudi academics, whether at think tanks or universities, are following government orders and the official line rather than challenging the narrative or thinking outside the box – free-thinking intellectuals and writers are not acceptable.

It is here where Khashoggi made a name for himself in the 1970s, and it is this very independent thinking that brought him to the attention of the Saudi political leadership.

After studying journalism in the United States, Jamal was aware that the Cold War was a perfect opportunity for Saudi Arabia to make its mark on the international arena. He had closely studied the failure of Arab nationalism and the triumph of the Israelis in multiple wars against a combined Arab effort.

The smear campaign since his murder alleges that he was a friend of Osama bin Laden. Pro-MBS bloggers have been putting up old pictures of Khashoggi in Afghanistan alleging he believed in the same ideology as bin Laden.

Yet this has been an orchestrated campaign to discredit him by using simplistic labels such as Muslim Brotherhood ‘sympathiser’ or 'terrorist'. These same MBS sycophants have done little research, as is typical for those who lack objectivity or the requisite intellect to discuss the matter.

Khashoggi, far from being a supporter of Al Qaeda, was the only Arab heavyweight who went on air and criticised Arabs for believing in conspiracy theories about the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

He believed in reason and made it clear why the US, the West and the Saudis all supported bin Laden during the 1980s, simply because the Soviets represented a threat to the entire region.