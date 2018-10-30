That's how fast things can change.

As late as this morning, most German Christian Democrats believed that at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party conference in December the old leader would also be the new CDU leader: Angela Merkel.

Half a day later, it is all but certain that Merkel will no longer take office.

However, the German chancellor wants to remain head of government until the end of the legislative period.

Merkel has given the CDU the freedom of selecting new personnel, something that has seldom existed for the Christian Democrats, and paves the way for a new candidate for chancellor for the first time since 2002.

One thing is certain: nobody can predict how this might end.

Merkel's extraordinary and lengthy career will be remembered for a long time by German and European leaders.

"I don't want to be a half-dead wreck when I leave politics," she had said before becoming chancellor, and lately Merkel, and her coalition, look tired.

Former CDU Chancellor Helmut Kohl's 'Little Girl' (1990-2000)

On January 18, 1991, the 36-year-old member of parliament Angela Merkel was sworn in as federal minister for women and youth in the cabinet by Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl.

This was her first major political position.

Her term in office resulted in the Equal Opportunities Act, which aimed at improving the status of women professionals.

Angela Merkel was also responsible for ensuring that every child in Germany has a legal right to have a place in a kindergarten - which was a major step forward for mothers and fathers in the West German Federal regions at the time.

During this time she also attended the first UN Climate Conference in Berlin in 1995, which was the country's first commitment to international CO2 reduction.

CDU Chairwoman and Oppositional Leader (2000-2005)

Angela Merkel became deputy chairman of the CDU in 1991 and rose to take the lead the party by 2000.

After the 2002 Bundestag elections, she also became chairwoman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the German Bundestag.

As the leader of the opposition, she pushed through changes to the Schroder government economic reform plan, 'Agenda 2010', in parliament and was a part of the mediation process between the Bundestag and the Bundesrat (Federal Council of Germany).

First female German chancellor (since 2005)

In the early Bundestag elections in September 2005, Angela Merkel beat then Social Democratic chancellor Gerhard Schroder.