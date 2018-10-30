WORLD
1 MIN READ
Florida to hold referendum on voting rights for felons
In the US state of Florida, people are being asked to vote on whether convicted felons should be allowed to right to vote. Florida is one of just three states that bars most felons from casting ballots even after they've been released.
Florida to hold referendum on voting rights for felons
Voting booths are seen during early voting on October 28, 2016. / AFP Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
October 30, 2018

In the US state of Florida, people are being asked to vote on whether convicted felons should be allowed to right to vote.

Florida is one of just three states that bars most felons from casting ballots even after they've been released. 

Reversing that decision would expand the voter rolls in a swing state that voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

RECOMMENDED

One such case is Florida resident Sophia Glover, who encourages her family to vote, but as a convicted felon, she's permanently barred from casting a ballot herself.

TRT World’s Steve Mort visited Glover.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot