The central council of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) said late Monday it was suspending its recognition of Israel until Israel recognises the State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Following a two-day meeting in Ramallah, the council said the PLO and Palestinian Authority will also end security coordination and suspend economic agreements as set out under the 1994 Paris Economic Protocol. It also decided to revoke the validity of the Oslo Accords.

The council said the decision was made “in light of Israel’s continued denial of the signed agreements”.

The decision must be approved by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the PLO Executive Council.

The council also called on Palestinian group Hamas to adhere to all agreements that have been reached under Egypt's mediation to prevent divisions between Palestinian factions.

A delegation from Egypt’s intelligence service arrived in the Gaza Strip last Wednesday to continue talks with Hamas leaders.