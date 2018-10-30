WORLD
Palestine Liberation Organisation suspends recognition of Israel
The rare meeting of the Palestinian Central Council (PCC), a body of the PLO, in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank said the suspensions should be in place until Israel recognises the State of Palestine.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the meeting of the Central Council of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank October 28, 2018. / Reuters
October 30, 2018

The central council of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) said late Monday it was suspending its recognition of Israel until Israel recognises the State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Following a two-day meeting in Ramallah, the council said the PLO and Palestinian Authority will also end security coordination and suspend economic agreements as set out under the 1994 Paris Economic Protocol. It also decided to revoke the validity of the Oslo Accords.

The council said the decision was made “in light of Israel’s continued denial of the signed agreements”.

The decision must be approved by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the PLO Executive Council.

The council also called on Palestinian group Hamas to adhere to all agreements that have been reached under Egypt's mediation to prevent divisions between Palestinian factions.

A delegation from Egypt’s intelligence service arrived in the Gaza Strip last Wednesday to continue talks with Hamas leaders.

The Egyptian delegation has been engaging in shuttle diplomacy between the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Israel for several days, during which they have been meeting with officials of Hamas, Fatah and the Israeli government.

The talks are being held with a view to reaching a truce between Hamas and Israel on one side and achieving reconciliation between rival Palestinian factions. 

Wednesday's visit is the third by the Egyptian delegation to the Gaza Strip within a week. 

On October 3, a Hamas delegation concluded a four-day visit to Cairo, where they held talks with Egyptian officials on the truce and Palestinian reconciliation. 

The rift between Fatah and Hamas has prevailed since the latter won an overwhelming majority in parliamentary elections in 2006 and seized control of Gaza after deadly infighting a year later.

