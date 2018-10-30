President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey has finished preparations for operations on the eastern side of Euphrates River.

“We will trample on terror groups with more effective operations,” Erdogan told his Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group in Ankara.

He said that Turkey would bring down all terror nests on the eastern side of Euphrates. “We have finished all our preparations, plans, programme regarding the issue,” he added.

He said that Turkey cannot “look to the future with confidence without solving the Syrian issue”.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar has more details.