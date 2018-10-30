Former nurse Niels Hoegel, admitted on Tuesday to killing 100 patients in his care, on the first day of his trial in the biggest serial killing case in Germany's post-war history.

As the proceedings opened in the northern city of Oldenburg, presiding judge Sebastian Buehrmann asked whether the charges against him were accurate. Hoegel replied quietly "yes."

"What I have admitted took place," he told the courtroom crowded with dozens of grieving relatives.

As the proceedings began Buehrmann said the main aim of the trial was to establish the full scope of the murder spree that was allowed to go unchecked for years at two German hospitals.

"We will do our utmost to learn the truth," he said. "It is like a house with dark rooms — we want to bring light into the darkness."

After a minute of silence in the courtroom for the victims, the bearded, heavyset Hoegel listened impassively, his head lowered, as public prosecutor Daniela Schiereck-Bohlmann read out the name of each dead patient and the charges against the defendant.

'Little, vulnerable mass murderer'

Prosecutors say at least 36 patients were killed at a hospital in Oldenburg where he worked, and about 64 more at a clinic in nearby Delmenhorst, between 2000 and 2005.

More than 130 bodies of patients who died on Hoegel's watch have been exhumed, in a case investigators have called "unprecedented in Germany to our knowledge."

One of the more than 100 co-plaintiffs in the trial, Christian Marbach, said it was a scandal that Hoegel had been allowed to kill with impunity for such an extended period of time without hospital authorities or law enforcement intervening.

"They had everything they needed [to stop him] — you don't have to be Sherlock Holmes," Marbach, the grandson of one of the patients, told AFP.

He later expressed surprise about Hoegel's quick confession, which was broadcast on two large screens to the courtroom audience.

"I didn't expect it to happen today," he said.