Recent discoveries in the eastern Mediterranean’s Levant Basin have shown that the region’s continental shelf, which has long been disputed among the neighbouring states, contains rich gas reserves.

It could be good news to all the littoral nations, including Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus, which has had two divided administrations - one led by Turkish Cypriots in the northern part of the island and another one led by Greek Cypriots in the southern part of the island - since 1974.

However, the newly discovered gas reserves are located in areas contested by Turkey and the Cypriot Greek administration as well as areas contested by Israel and Lebanon.

Beyond the maritime disputes between the respective states, the discovery threatens serious political problems, causing experts to believe that gas exploration could make things worse rather than better.

Turkey protested the Egyptian coup in 2013 against the country’s democratically-elected president, Mohammed Morsi, and as a result relations have since been tense.

There have also been political tensions between Israel and Lebanon for decades. Israel has invaded Lebanese territory several times, leading to thousands of casualties. And Syria, neighbour to both Israel and Lebanon, has been embroiled in a civil war since 2011.

In Cyprus, located in the middle of the eastern Mediterranean, the island’s Turkish and Greek populations have also been unable come to terms with each other ever since the 1974 Turkish intervention which aimed to prevent a change in its political status quo following the Greek Cypriot military coup against the internationally-recognised government of the Republic of Cyprus.

With the relaunched Cyprus talks in 2015, there was hope that the newly discovered gas reserves would inspire Turkish and Greek Cypriots to address the island’s political deadlock.

But that did not happen. Following the failed UN-sponsored talks, Turkey announced that Ankara would retaliate against unilateral Cypriot Greek exploration in the region, starting its own exploration efforts in April 2017.

“Our aim is to open two drilling wells on average a year with the Fatih vessel,”said Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmezyesterday regarding Ankara’s exploration efforts.

What is at stake in the eastern Mediterranean?

Until recently, the eastern Mediterranean states have depended on gas imports to meet their energy needs. But with the new offshore gas discoveries, the prospect of self-sustainability became achievable for the littoral states, with the option to even export their gas to international markets, primarily to Europe.

In total, the Levant Basin has gas reserves amounting to 3.45 trillion cubic metres as well as 1.7 billion barrels of oil, according Zeliha Khashman, a professor of international relations at Near Eastern University in the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus (TRNC).

“These newly discovered natural gas resources have been assessed to be huge resources for the region and also for Europe,” Khashman told TRT World.

Two Israeli gas fields, Leviathan and Tamar, hold large swathes of gas reserves, estimated to contain at least 900 billion cubic metres in total, recent findings have demonstrated. The Leviathan gas field alone could ensure Israel meets its gas needs for the next 40 years according to estimates.

But an Egyptian gas field, Zohr, has reserves of 850 billion cubic meters, nearly equaling Israel’s two eastern Mediterranean gas fields.

Compared to Israel and Egypt, the island of Cyprus has more modest gas reserves of 127 billion cubic metres in the newly discovered Greek Cypriot-administered Aphrodite field, in the eastern Mediterranean. However, the reserves will be enough for the island to meet its energy needs for more than 100 years, according to experts.

What are the main disputes over the gas fields?

The littoral states in the eastern Mediterranean need to find common ground to share the gas reserves among themselves. In order to do that, they need to find a way to designate their own respective Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ).