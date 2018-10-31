If Texas is changing under his feet, Ted Cruz doesn't see it.

The Republican senator, locked in a closer-than-expected re-election battle, insists he's not worried about America's largest, reliably red state slowly turning blue. That's despite a booming Hispanic population and top firms bringing thousands of employees from more liberal locales.

Cruz, who built a career as a Capitol Hill tea party troublemaker and fierce Donald Trump foe, now staunchly defends the accomplishments of the Republican-controlled Congress and White House.

He says there's a "common sense supermajority" of conservatives backing him and that his opponent Beto O'Rourke, a rising Democratic star, is too liberal even for Texas independents and moderate Democrats.

"We are going to win this election and I'll tell you how I know, because this is Texas," Cruz told supporters who gathered for a recent rally in an American and Texas flag-draped atrium of a furniture store in the suburban Houston community of Richmond. "And, in Texas, it is in our DNA to defend liberty."

O'Rourke counters that he's going to win for many of the same reasons. Even though Texas hasn't elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994, he says it already has embraced new values that it's willing to fight for such as impeaching Trump, decriminalising marijuana, combating global warming and implementing universal health care.

O'Rourke even has suggested the state can become a model for gun control and relaxed immigration policies.

"This state, this people, can be the ones to lead the way," O'Rourke said after climbing a stepladder with a megaphone to address a crowd outside an Austin middle school last week. "Everything that we care about in this country is on the line."

TRT World'sJon Brain has more.

Next week's election may prove who is right. But how each side is framing the argument provides insight into just how far their race has come.

Polls that this summer showed O'Rourke climbing to within a few points of Cruz now suggest the senator is maintaining a modest lead. Cruz insists that's no accident.