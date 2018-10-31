Pakistan's top court on Wednesday acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who was sentenced to death in 2010 on blasphemy charges, in a landmark ruling that has ignited protests by religious groups in several cities across the country.

Authorities had imposed Section 144 to restrict the gathering of people, pillion riding and display of weapons across Sindh and Punjab provinces, according to local media reports.

The Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) party has called for nation-wide protests and asked for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government. The party also issued a statement saying, "all those who ordered the release of Asia deserve death."

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, who headed a special three-person bench set up for the appeal, announced the verdict to a packed courtroom and ordered Asia Bibi released.

She has been held at an undisclosed location for security reasons and is expected to leave the country.

Chief Justice Saqib Nasir cited the Quran in his ruling, writing: "Tolerance is the basic principle of Islam," and noting that the religion condemns injustice and oppression.

"It is great news for Pakistan and rest of the world," Bibi’s lawyer Saiful Mulook said.

“Asia Bibi has finally been served justice... Pakistan’s Supreme Court must be appreciated that it upheld the law of the land and didn't succumb to any pressure."

The ruling by the chief justice, according to excerpts published on the Dawn news website, further stated: "The expression 'proof beyond reasonable doubt' is of fundamental importance to the criminal justice: it is one of the principles which seeks to ensure that no innocent person is convicted.

"Keeping in mind the evidence produced by the prosecution against the alleged blasphemy committed by the appellant, the prosecution has categorically failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.”

Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, the president of the All Pakistan Ulema Council told TRT World, "We have always respected the judiciary’s verdicts as long as they are based on justice. But in this case, they did not hear the prosecution’s lawyer nor did they give prosecution a chance to present the evidence and arguments in the court."

"So we can say that in this case Saqib Nisar and his companions have deliberately attempted to create unrest in the country and did not play a just role."

The cleric further said that "Justice Saqib Nisar and his two companions should voluntarily resign from their positions. Otherwise, the Pakistan Ulama Council will take this case to the Supreme Judicial Council of Pakistan, the PUC will be the appellant in the case."

The court's ruling was welcomed by several human rights organisations and potentially paves the way to instigate discussion around the controversial law itself, a taboo subject for politicians and members of the judiciary as the backlash to any debate tends to be swift, and fierce.

Talking about precedence or repercussions faced by the judges who heard the case, Asad Jamal, a Lahore High Court lawyer and human rights activist, told TRT World, "Unless the government provides total security to the judges at the trial and unless abuse of the legal/judicial process is acknowledged, this judgment alone may not prove to be useful to alleviate agony at the police station level and the trial levels."

"The problem is that the fear or apprehension which delayed the Supreme Court verdict is too big at the trial level where prosecution happens."

The charges against Bibi date back to a hot day in 2009, when she went to get water for her and her fellow farmworkers. Two Muslim women refused to drink from a container used by a Christian.

A few days later, a mob accused her of blasphemy. She was convicted and sentenced to death.

During the appeal hearing on October 8, a three-member panel of Supreme Court justices appeared to question the case against her, with Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, considered Pakistan's top expert in criminal law, listing flaws in the proceedings.

"I don't see any derogatory remarks vis-a-vis the holy Quran as per the FIR," added Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, referring to the initial complaint filed in the case.

Bibi's family and her lawyer maintain that she never insulted the Prophet Muhammad.

In previous hearings, her attorney, Saiful Malook, pointed to contradictions in witness testimonies.

The two Muslim women who pressed charges against Bibi denied they quarrelled with her, saying her outbursts against Islam were unprovoked.

Reema Omer, Legal Adviser, ICJ South Asia told TRT World that the court's landmark decision would not necessarily usher reforms in the country's blasphemy laws since the ruling was based on procedural and technical flaws.

"The reasons for Asia Bibi’s acquittal include an unexplained delay in the registration of the criminal complaint, material inconsistencies in the testimonies of prosecution witnesses, wrongful reliance on Asia Bibi’s extra-judicial “confession,” and failure to take into account the circumstances of the blasphemy allegations, including a “quarrel”, possibly about Asia Bibi’s faith. These led to the SC’s conclusion that the prosecution failed to discharge its burden to prove Asia Bibi’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt."

"The Supreme Court also noted that the context indicates the charges could have arisen from a “false allegation” of blasphemy, echoing concerns also raised by the ICJ that the blasphemy laws in Pakistan have typically become an instrument of personal vendettas and malicious motivations."

"Justice Khosa in his opinion has questioned the negligence of the police, prosecutors and judges that allowed the injustice against Asia Bibi. Given that there were such fundamental flaws in the case, why did it take eight long years for Asia Bibi to be acquitted?"