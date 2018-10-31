The US midterms are witnessing a new empowerment movement as more women contest US midterm elections than ever.

In numbers, around 23 women are running for Senate and a whopping 237 women are running for the 435 House seats. And statewide, at least 16 women are contesting gubernatorial elections.

The Democrats are in the lead with 185 women vying for the House and 15 for Senate.

If these candidates prove to be successful, the House will likely see a new record of the number of women serving simultaneously; 137 women currently hold seats.

A close look explains, there is more at stake than just strength in numbers.

The election could see a former refugee woman elected to the US Congress and the first black woman to serve as governor.

Early voter turnout in the midterm elections shows more Americans have already voted compared to the law numbers of previous years. On the first day of the early voting, turnout was triple to that of 2014.

Midterm elections occur every four years, halfway between presidential elections.

Here is a look at four female candidates whose victory could change US politics as we know it.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The 29-year-old Democrat and a socialist from New York is running for the city’s 14th congressional district. She defeated Republican Joe Crowley who served the district since 2013.

She is a first-time candidate who worked for late Senator Ted Kennedy's foreign affairs and immigration constituent's office. But she had to go back to waitressing after her studies. If she wins in November, she will become the youngest woman in Congress.

A Bronx girl herself, she wants to fight for the families of Bronx and Queens, saying that “working families shouldn’t have to struggle.”

A supporter of Medicare for all, she believes “housing is a right” and vows to take action for gun control, supporting common-sense gun legislation.

Ocasio-Cortez has spoken about abolishing ICE and uniting families as well as creating a federal jobs guarantee program.

She faced wide criticism by conservatives and Republicans who say her congressional understanding and know-how is weak and she gets things wrong.

Rashida Tlaib

The Palestinian-American, born in Detroit, seeks to represent Michigan’s 13th congressional district and could become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress.

Tlaib won against Brenda Jones, Detroit City Council’s president after long-time Representative John Conyers Jr stepped down due to sexual harassment allegations by several women who worked with him.