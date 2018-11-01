TÜRKİYE
Turkey arrests 59 ex-police officers in FETO probe
The arrests came after the Ankara chief public prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants for 88 former police officers in 12 provinces, according to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
The Ankara chief public prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants for 88 former police officers in 12 provinces. / AA
By John Jirik
November 1, 2018

At least 59 former police officers have been arrested across Turkey as part of a probe into Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, security sources said Thursday.

The arrests came after Ankara chief public prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants for 88 former police officers in 12 provinces including the capital Ankara, according to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. 

The suspects are accused of being part of FETO's police structure. 

Another 21 suspects, who were allegedly using the encrypted messaging application ByLock, were also being sought by the prosecutor's office, another source said.

A police hunt for the suspects is underway. 

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
