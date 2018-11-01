At least 59 former police officers have been arrested across Turkey as part of a probe into Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, security sources said Thursday.

The arrests came after Ankara chief public prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants for 88 former police officers in 12 provinces including the capital Ankara, according to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects are accused of being part of FETO's police structure.

Another 21 suspects, who were allegedly using the encrypted messaging application ByLock, were also being sought by the prosecutor's office, another source said.