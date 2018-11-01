Jamal Khashoggi – a Washington Post columnist and a critic of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – visited the kingdom's Istanbul consulate on October 2 after obtaining an appointment to process some paperwork related to his marriage.

The journalist was never to be seen again and Saudi Arabia has changed its narrative on the issue several times since then.

'Journalist left the consulate on his own'

A statement issued by the state-run Saudi Press Agency on October 3, insisted Jamal Khashoggi disappeared after leaving the diplomatic post.

Crown Prince Mohammed in an interview with Bloomberg News reporters published on October 5 also remained adamant that the journalist had left the consulate alive shortly after entering it.

"My understanding is he entered and he got out after a few minutes or one hour. I'm not sure. We are investigating this through the foreign ministry to see exactly what happened at that time," he said.

'Consulate equipped with cameras that do not record'

On October 6, Saudi Arabia’s consul-general in Istanbul, Mohammad al Otaibi, opened up his mission to Reuters in an attempt to show that Khashoggi was not on the premises, and claimed that talk of the journalist's abduction was groundless.

He said the consulate was equipped with cameras but they did not record footage, so no images could be retrieved of Khashoggi entering or leaving the consulate, which is ringed by police barriers and has high-security fences topped with barbed wire.

Hit squad members 'were tourists'

Photos of the 15 men thought to be the Saudi hit squad checking in to hotels in Istanbul circulated and were identified by Turkish media who cited officials on October 10.

A Saudi-owned satellite news channel Al Arabiya claimed that the people identified by the Turkish officials were only tourists who had been falsely accused of involvement in the dissident journalist’s disappearance.

Journalist 'killed by rogue killers'