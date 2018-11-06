After the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) lost more seven seats in the federal state of Hesse Chancellor Angela Merkel announced she would not be a candidate again for the party leadership at the CDU Party Congress this year.

The congress will take place from December 6 to 8 in Hamburg, Germany. Just over a thousand delegates will vote for new party leadership.

Twelve CDU politicians have applied to succeed Merkel as CDU leader, and the front-runner is the current CDU General Secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The current Minister for Health Jens Spahn and the former CDU Parliamentary Chair, and old Merkel rival Friedrich Merz are also in with a chance to take over the mantle.

Before the nation-wide congress, eight regional party conferences will be held from mid to end November.

During these events, all candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and present their political positions.

"The invitation to the regional conferences should give all CDU members the opportunity to inform themselves about possible candidates", Merkel said.

So, who are the three candidates with the best chance for victory, and what are their ideas? And more importantly, how close are they to Chancellor Merkel?

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known as AKK, is the present CDU general secretary and has previously served as the Prime Minister for the Western federal state of Saarland.

The 56-year-old, trusted and supported throughout her career by Merkel, is regarded as a promising candidate.

Merkel brought Kramp-Karrenbauer to Berlin during the Grand Coalition formation (the coalition between the CDU and SPD, the major German political parties) and to many people's surprise made her general secretary and not a minister in her cabinet.

The move was considered clever by many observers since AKK could follow Merkel as a "fresh face", which is not part of the present Grand Coalition.

She has maintained a distance from the government since the Bavarian elections, where the CDU and its sister-party, the CSU, lost 16 seats.

Kramp-Karrenbauer is a social conservative, but when it comes to the economy, she falls further on the left.

Nevertheless, she is regarded as Merkel's successor of choice - and thus leaves out the conservatives in the party who want a shift to the right and an end to the Merkel era.

Jens Spahn

The ambitious Federal Minister of Health from Westphalia, the most populated federal state in Germany, has repeatedly made a name for himself in recent years as a conservative critic of the Chancellor.

His provocative statements on the refugee policy have sparked criticism for their polarising effects within the party.

Critics argue that he might be incapable of uniting all factions within the party under his leadership. However, Merkel could not ignore Spahn and made him minister for health in her current cabinet.