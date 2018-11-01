A no-fly zone and a ban on military drills near the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea came into effect on Thursday as the once uneasy neighbours push to further defuse tensions.

The measures were part of a military accord inked during last month's inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, which includes a halt in "all hostile acts," and a gradual removal of landmines and guard posts within the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).

The United States has raised concerns that the deal could undercut defence readiness amid tardy progress on North Korea's denuclearisation, though it displayed support at an annual security consultative meeting of defence ministers on Wednesday in Washington.

"The South and the North completely removed dangers of military clash through the military agreement," South Korea's President Moon Jae-in told the parliament on Thursday.

"The two Koreas and the United States will achieve complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and lasting peace based on firm trust."

North Korea has also taken steps toward the pact, such as covering artillery deployed along the skirmish-prone western shore, Seoul's defence ministry said.

TRT World spoke to Joseph Cheng, a political analyst, for his take on the US influence in the region.