After more than three decades of demanding justice for the murder of their friends and family, residents of Hashimpura, a small locality in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh, have finally found a sense of closure and justice.

On October 31, the Delhi High Court sentenced 16 former policemen to life in prison for the killing of more than 40 Muslim men in Hashimpura in 1987.

“We waited for this moment for 31 years. Finally, the judgement we all had been waiting for has come. We are very thankful to those who supported us in our fight for justice,” survivor Babuddin, 49, told TRT World.

Babuddin is one of the few who survived what has become known as the ‘Hashimpura Massacre’. The court called the incident a “targeted killing by armed forces of the unarmed, innocent and defenceless members of a particular community”.

In 1987, Hashimpura was the scene one of the country’s most brutal incidents of custodial violence. That year, Meerut was engulfed in communal violence that went on for a couple of months.

Many attributed it to the social and communal disturbances caused by the UPA government’s 1986 opening up of the disputed site of Babri Masjid, or Ram Janmabhoomi, believed by many to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

On May 22 that year, when people were returning from Friday prayers, the 41st battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary force (PAC)—a special unit of the Uttar Pradesh police—made its way into the area and ordered men from Muslim households to come out with their arms raised and assemble in lines.

The PAC then took roughly 50 men who looked adult and able-bodied and loaded them on to a yellow coloured truck, taking them first to the Gang Canal in Muradnagar, about half an hour away from Hashimpura.

The night that Hashimpura never forgot

Babuddin remembers the events of that night as if it were yesterday. He comes from Darbhanga village, in the nearby state of Bihar, and moved to Hashimpura as a teenager to work in one of the power looms, like many other migrant labourers from Bihar and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

“At the canal, the PAC started firing at us in the truck. I took a bullet above my ribs on the left side. They took out those who had died and tossed their bodies into the river. Then they took the rest of us further to Hindon River canal in Ghaziabad and started dragging us out of the vehicle,” Babuddin, who was 17 at that time, recollects.

“After they shot the person sitting next to me, they dragged me out, shot at me and threw me in the water. I somehow survived and hid behind a bush and could see the PAC shooting at the rest of the men.”

He was later rescued from the river by the local Ghaziabad police who took him to file a police report and be admitted to hospital.

Later, many bodies were recovered from the two canals.

Apart from those who lost their lives, many were arrested and imprisoned for weeks.

“Over 700 of us, including children and senior citizens, were loaded onto a truck and taken to a thaana (police station) and were beaten up. Then we were held in prison for no reason,” Riyazzudin, who was 14 years old at the time, told TRT World.

Riyazzudin’s elder brother, Qamaruddin, was one of those who was killed in the gunfire.

The long wait for justice

For the families it has been a long wait for justice. Many lost their brothers, fathers, sons, husbands and in some cases, sole breadwinners.