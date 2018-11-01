The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to approve a resolution condemning the American economic embargo of Cuba after rejecting proposed US amendments strongly criticising the lack of human rights in the country.

Resolutions adopted by the 193-member world body are unenforceable, but they reflect world opinion and the vote has given Cuba an annual stage for the last 27 years to demonstrate the isolation of the US on the embargo.

TRT World's UN Correspondent Frank Ucciardo has more.

It was imposed in 1960 following the revolution led by Fidel Castro and the nationalisation of properties belonging to US citizens and corporations.

The General Assembly's vote on the Cuban-sponsored resolution on the "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba" was 189-2 with no abstentions.

The US and Israel voted "no" and Moldova and Ukraine did not vote.

The proposed amendments expressed serious concern at the lack of freedom of expression and access to information in Cuba and the prohibition on workers' right to strike.

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called the US embargo "a flagrant, massive and systematic violation of the human rights of Cuban men and women" and denounced what he called the politicised US amendments.