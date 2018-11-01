President-elect Jair Bolsonaro reiterated on Thursday that he plans to move Brazil's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, joining the United States and Guatemala.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly welcomed the plan.

In a tweet Thursday, Bolsonaro said: "As previously stated during our campaign, we intend to transfer the Brazilian Embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem. Israel is a sovereign state and we shall duly respect that."

It was the first time since being elected Sunday that Bolsonaro referred to his plan to move the embassy.

Bolsonaro is to be sworn in on January 1.

Netanyahu hails decision

In Israel, Netanyahu issued a statement praising Bolsonaro. "I congratulate my friend Brazilian President-Elect, Jair Bolsonaro, for his intention to move the Brazilian Embassy to Jerusalem, a historic, correct and exciting step!"