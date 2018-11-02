When Barack Obama became the US's first black President he was elected with the help of the country's African Americans who turned out in big numbers to vote for him.

Their failure to back Hilary Clinton two years ago helped Donald Trump take the White House.

So the "Black vote" will be closely watched in the mid-term elections.

But in some states, African-Americans complain that they are being prevented from voting because of controversial voter identification laws.

All voters are required to hold a state-issued photo ID, which campaigners say has disenfranchised underprivileged African Americans.