Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi have called on the White House to keep supporting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, despite the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a hit squad sent from Riyadh, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The report cited US officials who said Netanyahu described the crown prince as a “strategic ally” in the Middle East. The Post said Egypt's president Sidi had conveyed a similar message.

Bin Salman has been at the centre of speculation about Khashoggi's killing after several members of the hit squad were linked to him.

Strangled and dismembered