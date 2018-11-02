The US political scene is witnessing an unexpected surge in American Muslim candidates ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections, which are being seen as a testing ground for US President Donald Trump’s controversial policies, from anti-migration stances to an America-first foreign policy agenda.

Nearly 100 Muslim-American candidates, six times more than in the 2016 elections, are running for office. It comes at a time when Islamophobia has significantly increased under the Trump presidency, which has advocated a registration system for the country’s Muslim immigrants.

Experts and political operators believe the recent American Muslim political assertiveness is a reaction to increasing anti-Muslim attitudes, emboldened by the sitting US president who openly defended “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the US”

“It woke everyone up,” Fayaz Nawabi, who is running for San Diego city council, told the Washington Post.

“When you put someone in a corner and they’re in survival mode, they have a tendency to come out and speak more prominently about their beliefs,” added Nawabi, explaining what he believes are the roots of this recent Muslim American political activism.

For decades, America’s 3.3 million-strong Muslim community has generally chosen to stay silent about US politics and Washington’s foreign policy, partly because most US Muslims have their origins in countries where political activism could be met with harsh crackdowns and even jail time.

However, before Trump, there was already a growing trend towards American Muslim political awareness following the September 11 attacks, which made American Muslim political pacifism confront the rise of Islamophobia in the US.

"Before September 11, Muslims [most of them] were living here physically, [but] mentally and spiritually they were living back home," said Zahid Bukhari, who is leading the Council for Social Justice at the Islamic Circle of North America.

That approach ended with the September 11 attacks, Bukhari observed.

The September 11 attacks, which were a turning point for both US relations with the larger Muslim world and American Muslim relations with the US, apparently convinced young Muslims that they cannot avoid racist tirades and discrimination by staying out of the political sphere.

James Zogby, a prominent Arab American political activist and pollster, believes that same young generation is now “ready” to seek its own chance in US politics.

With the Trump presidency, American Muslim political pacifism has been radically shifted once again by his aggressive rhetoric against Islam and Muslims, instilling fear across Muslim communities that their lives in the US could be in danger.

Following the 2016 midterm elections, a poll showed that more than half of American Muslims felt insecure in the US.