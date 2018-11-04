On November 6, Americans will go to the polls.

This will be one of the first electoral tests for Trump and his controversial administration since his election in 2016.

It will also be an opportunity for voters to express their feelings towards Trump.

The midterm elections are often considered a vote on the president. This year, this has never been more the case.

Seats in the House of Representatives and the Senate are up for grabs. It is also an opportunity for Democrats to make life difficult for Donald Trump.

According to FiveThirtyEight, an online platform that focuses on opinion poll analysis, the Democrats have an 85 percent chance of capturing the House of Representatives from the Republicans.

If Democrats capture the House of Representatives, they can attempt to block Trump's nomination picks for the United States Supreme Court.

On the other hand, in the Senate, Republicans have an 85 percent chance of maintaining control. While Democrats may win one legislative chamber, the country remains deeply polarised along political, sectarian and religious lines.

If the Republicans were to lose the Senate, Donald Trump, already under investigation from Special Counsel Mueller, could find that the impeachment process could get a lot easier.

What are some of the main issues in the election?

There have been several issues at the forefront of voters minds: immigration, abortion, health care and social security among other topics.

Immigration

Donald Trump and the Republicans have attempted to make immigration a central focus of their campaigns.

In an address to the nation, billed as a policy announcement, Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House delivered a one-hour long tirade against immigrants.