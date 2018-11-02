Two buses carrying Christian pilgrims were ambushed on their way to a remote desert monastery south of the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

At least seven people were killed and 16 wounded according to the Interior Ministry and security officials.

Without providing any evidence of its involvement, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

Coptic Orthodox Church spokesman Boulos Halim said the death toll was likely to rise.

Local church officials in Minya province where the attack took place put the death toll at 10, but the higher figure could not be confirmed.

TRT World spoke to Nuria Teson in Cairo.

Daesh has repeatedly stated its intention to target Egypt's Christians as a punishment for their support of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who, as defence minister, led the military's 2013 ouster of a president, whose one-year rule proved divisive.

Sisi said Friday's attack was designed to harm the "nation's solid fabric" and pledged to continue fighting terrorism.

Friday's attack is the second to target pilgrims heading to the St Samuel the Confessor monastery in as many years.

Previous attacks

The previous attack in May 2017 left nearly 30 people dead.

It is also the latest in a deadly string of attacks that targeted churches in Cairo, the Mediterranean city of Alexandria and Tanta in the Nile Delta north of the capital.