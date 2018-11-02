WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistani group calls off protests over blasphemy case in deal with govt
On Wednesday, Pakistan's Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Asia Bibi, a mother of five, and ordered for her to be freed.
Pakistani group calls off protests over blasphemy case in deal with govt
A man with a stick walks near a fire blocking a road, during a protest, after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam, in Karachi, Pakistan. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
November 2, 2018

A Pakistani group said on Friday it will call off protests over the acquittal of a Christian woman who was facing hanging on blasphemy charges, striking a deal with the government to end three days of protests.

"We have reached on an agreement with the government,” Ejaz Ashrafi, spokesman for the ultra-Islamist Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) group, said. 

"An announcement will be made shortly by our leadership."

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Asia Bibi, a mother of five, and ordered for her to be freed.

She had been living on death row since 2010 after being convicted under Pakistan's tough blasphemy laws.

TRT World 's Ali Mustafa has more:

RECOMMENDED

According to reports, a five-point document of the agreement has surfaced.

It says:

-The government will review a petition filed in Bibi's case.

-Her name will be added to the Exit Control List, which means Bibi will be prohibited from leaving the country.

-Both the government and the TLP will take legal action over any casualties during the campaign against the acquittal.

-Those arrested on October 30 or after, will be released.

-TLP apologised to all affected directly or indirectly by the protests.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off