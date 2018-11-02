A Pakistani group said on Friday it will call off protests over the acquittal of a Christian woman who was facing hanging on blasphemy charges, striking a deal with the government to end three days of protests.

"We have reached on an agreement with the government,” Ejaz Ashrafi, spokesman for the ultra-Islamist Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) group, said.

"An announcement will be made shortly by our leadership."

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Asia Bibi, a mother of five, and ordered for her to be freed.

She had been living on death row since 2010 after being convicted under Pakistan's tough blasphemy laws.

