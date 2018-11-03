WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump's stronghold in New York
In Staten Island, New York, US President Donald Trump strikes a chord with voters as Republicans haven't lost in the borough for 33 years.
Trump's stronghold in New York
A giant "T" is displayed on a lawn in the borough of Staten Island in New York, Wednesday, August 10, 2016. / AP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
November 3, 2018

President Donald Trump has been campaigning across the country, appealing to his support base to get out and vote for the Republicans. 

The US midterm elections are days away and the crucial vote determines whether the Republican party loses control of Congress.

There's one surprising region in the United States where Republicans haven't lost in 33 years. 

Most people are staunchly Republican in Staten Island, New York, although there are pockets of Democrat supporters too. 

RECOMMENDED

"I think we get hurt in the long run because we vote Republican and everyone else is Democrat," says resident Diego Palemine. 

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from Staten Island, New York. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off