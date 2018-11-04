TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Leave Syria's Manbij 'as soon as possible' – Erdogan tells YPG
Turkey and the US have been carrying out joint patrols in Manbij as part of a deal that should see the withdrawal of YPG militants from the city to stabilise the Syrian region.
Leave Syria's Manbij 'as soon as possible' – Erdogan tells YPG
Turkish President Erdogan says the country's goal is the exit of terror groups from Manbij "as soon as possible". / AA
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
November 4, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on the PKK-affiliated PYD and its YPG militant wing to leave Syria's northwestern Manbij "as soon as possible."

In its more than 30-year armed campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including both security personnel and civilians. 

The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Exit of 'terror groups'

"Our goal is the exit of terror groups PYD/YPG from Manbij as soon as possible," Erdogan said at a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko in Istanbul.

RECOMMENDED

The joint press conference comes after the 7th meeting of Ukraine –Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Erdogan said he will also meet his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of an international meeting due to be held in Paris on November 10-11.

On Friday, Turkey's National Defence Ministry shared footage of the first round of the joint patrols being held in Manbij between Turkish and US forces, conducted as part of deal between the two countries.

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the US focuses on the withdrawal of YPG militants from the city to stabilise the region, which is in the northeast of Syria's Aleppo province.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off