The Pacific islands of New Caledonia opted to remain part of France on Sunday, early results showed, as voters rejected independence in a closely-watched referendum seen as a measure of support for Paris in one of its many strategic outposts.

Some 18,000km from the French mainland, NewCaledonia is home to a quarter of the world's known supplies of nickel –– a vital electronics component –– and is a foothold for France in the Pacific.

With 70 percent of voting slips counted, 59.5 percent of people had rejected the proposition that New Caledonia become independent, the local electoral authority said.

Local television channel Nouvelle-Caledonie la 1ere reported that participation rate stood at 80.7 percent. Full results were due from 1130 GMT onwards.

Test of support for France

The referendum, the result of a 30-year long de-colonisation process, is the first auto-determination vote to be held in a French territory since Djibouti in the Horn of Africa voted for independence in 1977.

The vote was a closely-watched test of support for France in one of its many territories scattered around the globe.

Voting in New Caledonia's 284 polling stations opened at 8 am local time Sunday (2100 GMT Saturday) and ended at 6 pm (local time).

First results trickled in from the referendum, with a village of about 600 people the first to declare, voting overwhelmingly against a split from France.

New Caledonia's High Commissioner tweeted that Farino on the territory's main island voted by a margin of 9 to 1 against independence, and that nearly 95 percent of the village's registered voters cast ballots.

The participation rate was 41.8 percent at midday, compared to 27.3 percent at the same time during local elections in 2014, the High Commission said on Sunday.

Some 175,000 people were eligible to vote in the remote islands fringed by spectacular beaches, with opinion polls already predicting a large majority in favour of staying French.

But there are fears the referendum could inflame tensions between indigenous Kanak people, who tend to favour independence, and the white population, which boiled over into deadly violence in the 1980s.

The quasi-civil war claimed more than 70 lives.

It led to the 1998 Noumea Accord which paved the way for the steady devolution of powers as well as Sunday's referendum.

Separatists had urged Kanak voters to choose self-determination for Kanaky, their name for New Caledonia, and throw off the shackles of "colonial" authorities in Paris.

'Great day'

"It's a great day for us. My father, my grandfather fought for this country and today is the second fight in the ballot box," said pro-independence supporter Patrick Watrone on Sunday, dressed in the colours of Kanak flag.

But indigenous people make up less than 50 percent of the electorate and some Kanaks back staying part of France, not least due to the $1.5 billion (1.3 billion euros) the French state hands to the islands every year.