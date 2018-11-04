Hundreds of Central American migrants from a 4,000-strong caravan winding its way through southern Mexico and toward the US border splintered off on their own on Saturday after broken promises of bus transportation.

Patience appeared to be wearing thin among the exhausted trekkers after Veracruz Governor Miguel Angel Yunes reneged on an offer Friday to provide buses to leapfrog the migrants to the Mexican capital.

Tempers flared as the migrants struggled with exhaustion, blisters, sickness and swollen feet.

Caravan organisers have pleaded for buses in recent days after three weeks on the road, hitching rides and walking. The group scattered between several towns in Veracruz on Saturday, raising questions of whether they would stick together.

Several thousand planned to spend the night in Isla, about 1,126km south of the US border, while another large contingent hunkered down in Juan Rodriguez Clara and yet another reached Tierra Blanca, 129km to the north.

'Route of death'

In a statement, the migrants lambasted Mexican officials for directing them northward through the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, calling it the "route of death."

Some migrants branched off in the belief that they were near the metropolises of Puebla and Mexico City, where they aimed to rest and receive medical attention.

A trek via the sugar fields and fruit groves of Veracruz takes them through a state where hundreds of migrants have disappeared in recent years, falling prey to kidnappers looking for ransom payments.

Authorities in Veracruz said in September they had discovered remains from at least 174 people buried in clandestine graves. Some security experts have questioned whether those bodies belonged to migrants.

'They are playing our dignity'

Ibis Villanueva, 32, said he decided to strike out on his own for Puebla because he felt frustrated by the lack of organisation in the caravan.