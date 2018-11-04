Bahrain's appeals court sentenced the head of the country's Shia opposition movement to jail for life on Sunday over charges of spying for rival Gulf state Qatar, a judicial source said.

Sheikh Ali Salman, who headed the now-outlawed Al Wefaq movement, had been acquitted by the high criminal court in June, a verdict the public prosecution appealed.

The latest ruling on Sunday can also be appealed.

Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, severed all ties with Qatar in 2017, banning their citizens from travel to or communication with the emirate over what they say are Doha's ties to both Iran and Muslim Brotherhood.

Jailed for 'inciting hatred'

Salman is currently serving a four-year sentence in a separate case –– "inciting hatred" in the kingdom, which has seen mainly Shia protests against the Sunni monarchy since 2011.

In November, Salman and two other members of Al Wefaq were charged with working for Qatari intelligence with the aim of overthrowing the Bahraini government.

King Hamad has announced parliamentary elections on November 24 in Bahrain. Members of dissolved opposition parties, including Al Wefaq and the secular Al Waad group, are banned from running.

Unrest since 2011

The Sunni-ruled Gulf state has been hit by waves of unrest since 2011, when security forces crushed Shiite-led protests demanding a constitutional monarchy and an elected prime minister.