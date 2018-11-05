November 5, 2018
Mass shootings at several US schools this year have spurred some students to try to get gun control on the political agenda ahead of the midterm elections.
The massacre in February at a high school in Parkland, Florida, led to survivors spearheading a campaign for tighter gun laws.
Students say they want to go to school without fearing for their safety.
But nine months on, that movement is struggling to register with voters.
TRT World’sSteve Mort reports.
