The "black box" data recorder from Indonesia's crashed Lion Air jet shows its last four flights all had an airspeed indicator problem, investigators said on Monday, after distraught relatives of victims confronted the airline's co-founder at a meeting organised by officials.

National Transportation Safety Committee chairman Soerjanto Tjahjono said the problem was similar on each of the four flights, including the fatal flight on October 29 in which the plane plunged into the Java Sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Problems with the plane's previous flight, from Denpasar on Bali to Jakarta, were widely reported and "when we opened the black box, yes indeed the technical problem was the airspeed or the speed of the plane," Tjahjono told a news conference.

"Data from the black box showed that two flights before Denpasar-Jakarta also experienced the same problem," he said.

"Rumours circulating on social media are so great and here we want to clarify that in the black box there were four flights that experienced problems with the airspeed indicator."

At the meeting with family members, Tjahjono had said that information downloaded from the jet's flight data recorder was consistent with reports that the plane's speed and altitude were erratic after takeoff on its final flight.

Cockpit voice recorder

Searchers are still trying to locate the cockpit voice recorder.

Lion has said a technical problem with the jet was fixed after problems with the Bali to Jakarta flight.

Rusdi Kirana, Lion Air's co-founder, was not invited to speak by Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, who moderated the meeting between relatives and the officials who are overseeing the search effort and accident investigation.

But he stood and bowed his head after angry and distraught family members demanded that Kirana, who with his brother Kusnan Kirana founded Lion Air in 1999, identify himself.