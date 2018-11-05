Sri Lanka has been gripped by political turmoil since President Maithripala Sirisena sacked his former ally Ranil Wickremesinghe on October 26 and appointed Rajapakse in his place as prime minister.

Thousands of supporters of Rajapaksa headed for the capital on Monday to rally in support of his controversial nomination as prime minister.

Wickremesinghe has refused to vacate his official residence, insisting he is the lawful prime minister and that the president had no constitutional right to replace him.

Sirisena announced on Sunday that parliament would reconvene on November 14, a week later than he had promised, prolonging the power struggle that has crippled the country.

Critics say the suspension of Parliament was meant to give Rajapaksa time to gather enough support to survive a no-confidence vote when lawmakers reconvene November 14.

Rajapaksa is seen as a hero by many amongst Sri Lanka’s Buddhist majority for ending a 37-year-old Tamil separatist war during his tenure as president from 2005 to 2015. But Rajapaksa has been accused of human rights violations, nepotism and corruption.