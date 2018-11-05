The Saudi-led coalition's air raid that targeted a bus in Yemen on August 9, killing dozens of people, including children, was a "horror show" arising out of the Saudis lack of knowledge on how "to use the weapons," that were provided by the US, according to President Donald Trump.

Talking to "Axios on HBO," Trump refused to say if Washington would review its arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

"I think it's a terrible situation. I hated seeing what happened with the bus and the children cause that's pure — that's a horror show when you see a thing like that, you saw the bus."

"That was basically people that didn’t know how to use the weapon, which is horrible."

A number of countries have reviewed their arms sales to Saudi Arabia in light of the human rights violations in the gulf kingdom, concerns of the Yemen war and most recently the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Riyadh's consulate in Istanbul.

But Riyadh's largest arms supplier, the US, under Trump's administration, has made it clear that weapons sales to Saudi Arabia will not be interrupted due to Washington's own economic concerns.

Following the attack in August the United Nations human rights experts had also said that the air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition in the war in Yemen have caused heavy civilian casualties and some may amount to war crimes.

Here is a list of Saudi air strikes on civilians;

October 24, 2018:

A Saudi-led coalition air strike at a fruit-and-vegetable market near Yemen's flashpoint Red Sea port of Hudaida killed at least 21 civilians, including children, according to the UN humanitarian aid agency.

The attack came amid mounting fears of a fresh coalition assault on Hudaida — a city that has been the lifeline for international aid deliveries to Yemen, a country ravaged by a brutal three-and-a-half-year war between the Saudi-led alliance and Iran-backed rebels known as Houthis.

October 13, 2018:

An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition targeting Houthis killed at least 17 people in the port city of Hudeida on Saturday, Yemeni rebel officials said.

The strike, which hit in the Jebel Ras area, also wounded 20 people, a spokesman for the rebel-run Health Ministry, Youssef al Hadari, said.

Tribal leaders said the strike hit traffic, including a bus that was completely destroyed, killing all inside, adding that women and children were among the dead.

August 23, 2018:

Yemeni rebels have said Saudi-led coalition air strikes killed nearly 30 people in Yemen on August 23, including four women and 22 children, their media reported.

But state media of the United Arab Emirates, a key coalition member, disputed the claim and said the Houthi rebels launched a ballistic missile attack, killing one child and injuring dozens.

Mohammed Abdul Salam, a spokesman for the Houthi rebels, said on Twitter the coalition attack took place in the Ad Durayhimi district, 20 km (12.5 miles) from the port city Hudaida in the country's west.

August 9, 2018:

An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis hit a bus driving in a busy market in northern Yemen on August 9, killing at least 51 people, including at least 40 children, and wounding 77.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said one attack hit the bus driving children in Dahyan market, in northern Saada, adding hospitals there had received dozens of dead and wounded.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the air strike and called for an “independent and prompt investigation,” his spokesman said.

April 23, 2018:

An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition hit a wedding party in northern Yemen, killing at least 20 people, health officials said on Monday, as harrowing images emerged on social media of the deadly bombing, the third to hit Yemeni civilians since the weekend.