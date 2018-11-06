Following Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's high profile meeting with evangelical leaders close to President Donald Trump, Richard Silverstein, speaking to TRT World, compares Saudi Arabia's relationship with evangelical Christian groups to Israel's close ties with evangelical lobbies in the United States.

"It's really a cyclical and exploitative relationship. The Saudi's need support in US political circles, so they turn to the evangelicals."

The "extremely cynical relationship" is a "relationship of convenience," he adds.

Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman "needs allies in the United States and is desperately trying to sell, which is a relationship with the US and the Trump administration. So he's willing to go to the devil to do it, because I can't imagine any Muslim would want to make common ground with evangelicals who are trying to convert everybody in the world, including most Christianity," says Silverstein.

In the presidential race that led to his victory, Donald Trump won 81 percent of the Christian evangelical vote, more than even George W. Bush, a public evangelical himself. Other influential conservative Christian voting blocs were not too far behind.

Saudi Arabia arms deal: kingmaker?

As the US gears up for the midterm elections, Trump will once more look to his established voter base for support.

On November 2, Trump’s evangelical advisors met with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh to discuss human rights, going on to cite the meeting’s success and the young prince’s “candour”.

The visit to Saudi Arabia, just days ahead of the US midterm elections, may be an indication of evangelical support for Trump’s stance on Saudi Arabia. This comes amidst widespread questions over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi Arabian hit squad, and whether the upper tiers of the kingdom’s decision-makers were involved.

Seeking to secure votes for the midterms, President Trump pushed heavily on the number of jobs his administration has provided, citing a major Saudi arms deal he had initially announced in May 2017, worth an initial $110 billion and $350 billion over the next ten years.

The number of jobs the deal is set to provide has shifted by Trump’s own testimony, changing from 40,000 to 1,000,000 jobs, and at times on the same day.

“Saudi Arabia is a very wealthy nation, and they’re going to give the United States some of that wealth hopefully, in the form of jobs, in the form of the purchase of the finest military equipment anywhere in the world," said Trump.

The deal has come under international and domestic scrutiny, given Saudi Arabia’s devastating three-year war on Yemen, which has displaced millions and led to the deaths of tens of thousands.

The vast majority of Yemen's population, or 22 million people, require aid and 8.4 million people are on the brink of starvation.

With international backlash over the murder of Khashoggi, a vocal critic and loyalist of the kingdom, Trump has had to justify the deal, which contributes to the jobs pillar of his midterm election campaign.

“Foolish” to cancel the arms deal

Hitting back at criticism over the deal, Trump stated that it would be “foolish” to cancel the arms deals in response to the controversy over Khashoggi’s death.

“I don’t want to hurt jobs. I don’t want to lose an order like that,” he defends.

“There are other ways of punishing, to use a word that’s a pretty harsh word, but it’s true.”

Trump’s call was echoed by prominent evangelical speaker Pat Robertson, who told his viewers to “cool down the tempers of those who are screaming blood for the Saudis,” and not risk the loss of a $100 billion arms deal.

“We’ve got an arms deal that everybody wanted a piece of,” he said.

“It’ll be a lot of jobs, a lot of money come to our coffers. It’s not something you want to blow up willy-nilly.”