Syria's Manbij residents hold conference, debate city's future
Turkish and US troops began jointly patrolling areas around the northern Syrian town of Manbij but residents hold their own talks on the city's fate.
Syrian Democratic Forces and US troops are seen during a patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, Syria November 4, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
November 6, 2018

In northern Syria, Turkey and the United States have begun joint patrols around Manbij. 

The city is home to the YPG which is the Syrian wing of the PKK terror group. 

Under a deal struck in June, the US pledged it would keep the YPG away from Turkey's border. 

Residents have gathered for the Manbij conference where they spoke about the future of tens of thousands of displaced families who were forced out of their homes in the city.

They are united by a common cause: to find a political solution for their city.

Turkey last week raised threats against pro-PKK forces in northeastern Syria, shelling their positions and flagging a possible new offensive.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar reports from northern Syria.

