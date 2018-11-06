President Donald Trump embarked on Monday on a whirlwind final push across three states to stop Democrats from breaking his Republicans' stranglehold on the US Congress in midterm elections amounting to a battle for the soul of the turbulent country.

Trump will visit Cleveland, Ohio; Fort Wayne, Indiana; then Cape Girardeau, Missouri; it will be well after midnight before the real estate billionaire and populist showman gets back to the White House — and only a few hours more before polls open Tuesday across the world's largest economy.

"Everything we have created and achieved is at stake on election day," Trump told a cheering crowd in Cleveland, as he kicked off his furious last round of campaigning.

"If the radical Democrats take power, they will take a wrecking ball to our economy and to our future."

Trump is not on the ballot in the midterms, in which the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate are up for grabs.

But in a hard-driving series of rallies around the country the most polarising US president for decades has put himself at the centre of every issue.

With a characteristic mix of folksiness, bombast and sometimes cruel humour, he says voters must choose between his stewardship of a booming economy and what he claims would be the Democrats' extreme-left policies.

The bid to make it all about Trump is a gamble, as is his growing shift from touting economic successes to bitter — critics say racist — claims that the country is under attack from illegal immigration.

In the run-up to Tuesday's vote Trump has sent thousands of soldiers to the Mexican border, suggested that illegal immigrants who throw stones should be shot and told Americans that the Democrats would turn the country into a crime-and-drugs black hole.

"They want to impose socialism on our country. And they want to erase America's borders," Trump told a raucous rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee late on Sunday.

That worked for Trump in his own shock 2016 election victory.

But the angry tone has turned off swathes of Americans, giving Democrats confidence that they could capture at least the lower house of Congress, even if the Republicans are forecast to hold on to the Senate.

Fight for US soul