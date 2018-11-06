Facebook Inc blocked about 115 user accounts after US authorities tipped it off to suspicious behavior that may be linked to a foreign entity, the company said in a blog post on Monday, hours before US voters head to the polls.

The social network said it needed to do further analysis to decide if the accounts are linked to Russia's Internet Research Agency or another group.

The US has accused the Russian government body of meddling in US politics with social media posts meant to spread misinformation and sow discord.

Eighty-five of the removed accounts were posting in English on Facebook's Instagram service, and 30 more were on Facebook and associated with pages in French and Russian, the post said.

Some accounts "were focused on celebrities" and others on "political debate," it added.