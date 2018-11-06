Voters are headed to the polls to vote in the US midterm congressional and gubernatorial elections.

The highly anticipated race will determine whether Democrats can win enough seats in Congress to wrestle control of at least one of the two chambers, which are currently both controlled by Republicans.

Polls start closing at 6pm in Kentucky and 7pm in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina and Virginia.

Another wave of results will come in after 7:30 pm from North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia. Texas, New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania will give show theirs after 8pm and 9pm.

The 11pm batch of states includes California, home to several competitive congressional races. Alaska, where polls close at 1am Wednesday, will end the night.

How does it look?