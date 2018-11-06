WORLD
3 MIN READ
Polls open in US midterm elections
Voters are casting their ballots on the US East Coast as polls opened after a divisive campaign ahead of Congressional midterm elections.
Polls open in US midterm elections
Voters go to the polls during early voting at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Cincinnati, US, November 4, 2018. / AP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
November 6, 2018

Voters are headed to the polls to vote in the US midterm congressional and gubernatorial elections. 

The highly anticipated race will determine whether Democrats can win enough seats in Congress to wrestle control of at least one of the two chambers, which are currently both controlled by Republicans.

Polls start closing at 6pm in Kentucky and 7pm in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina and Virginia. 

Another wave of results will come in after 7:30 pm from North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia. Texas, New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania will give show theirs after 8pm and 9pm. 

The 11pm batch of states includes California, home to several competitive congressional races. Alaska, where polls close at 1am Wednesday, will end the night.

How does it look?

RECOMMENDED

For almost two years, Trump's rule-breaking, sometimes chaotic administration has enjoyed a largely free hand from the twin Republican-controlled chambers, but the midterms could finally see his wings clipped.

The entire 435-member House of Representatives and just over a third of the 100-seat Senate are up for grabs.

According to nearly all pollsters, the Democrats have a good chance of winning the House, while the Republicans are likely to retain the Senate.

But with turnout a key unknown factor and pollsters still unsure about the effect of Trump's maverick style on voters, both parties admit that they may be in for nasty surprises.

Much of America has already voted. Based on reports from 49 states, through Monday, at least 36.4 million people voted in the midterms before Election Day. And in a sign of the growing influence of early voting, 30 states reported exceeding their total number of mail and in-person votes cast ahead of the 2014 midterm elections.

Some states have already dealt with voting problems. Voters casting ballots early have encountered faulty machines in Texas and North Carolina, inaccurate mailers in Missouri and Montana, and voter registration problems in Tennessee and Georgia. In other states, including Kansas, Election Day polling places have been closed or consolidated.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists