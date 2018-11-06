Saudi Arabia bears responsibility to find out what happened to the body of Jamal Khashoggi, Turkey's foreign minister said, reiterating Ankara's stance that it was not King Salman who ordered the killing.

Speaking to reporters in Japan, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey has further information which it will share when Ankara knows for sure that the investigation has been completed.

Cavusoglu also said it was not possible for a 15-man team to come to Turkey to kill a Saudi citizen without orders.

"This 15-man team did not come to Turkey on their own, they came on orders. Without due orders and permissions, 15 people cannot come from Saudi Arabia to kill their own citizen," Cavusoglu said.

"I think it is Saudi Arabia's responsibility to find out what happened to Khashoggi's body and inform us about it, as the 15-man team are still in Saudi Arabia," he added.