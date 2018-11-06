TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
'Saudi Arabia must explain fate of Khashoggi's body' - Turkish FM
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaking to reporters in Japan said that a 15-man team could not have come to Turkey to kill a Saudi citizen without orders and urged Saudi Arabia to find out what happened to Jamal Khashoggi's body.
'Saudi Arabia must explain fate of Khashoggi's body' - Turkish FM
Jamal Khashoggi was murdered after he entered the Saudi Consulate building in Istanbul on October 2. / AA
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
November 6, 2018

Saudi Arabia bears responsibility to find out what happened to the body of Jamal Khashoggi, Turkey's foreign minister said, reiterating Ankara's stance that it was not King Salman who ordered the killing.

Speaking to reporters in Japan, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey has further information which it will share when Ankara knows for sure that the investigation has been completed.

Cavusoglu also said it was not possible for a 15-man team to come to Turkey to kill a Saudi citizen without orders. 

"This 15-man team did not come to Turkey on their own, they came on orders. Without due orders and permissions, 15 people cannot come from Saudi Arabia to kill their own citizen," Cavusoglu said.

"I think it is Saudi Arabia's responsibility to find out what happened to Khashoggi's body and inform us about it, as the 15-man team are still in Saudi Arabia," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Men identified

Saudi Arabia sent a two-man "clean-up team" to erase evidence of Khashoggi's murder a week after he disappeared at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, a Turkish official said on Monday.

The men were identified as Ahmed Abdulaziz al-Jonabi and Khaled Yahya al-Zahrani, saying they arrived in Turkey as part of an 11-person team sent to carry out the inspections with Turkish officials.

Saudi Arabia had told the United Nations on Monday it would prosecute those responsible for the journalist's murder.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist critical of the Saudi government and its de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists