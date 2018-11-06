The United Kingdom is heading towards leaving the European Union without a divorce deal, a senior member of the Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May's government said on Tuesday.

With less than five months until Britain is due to exit the EU, May has yet to clinch a divorce deal, with negotiators stuck on the so-called "backstop" arrangement that would keep open the border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland regardless of what course Britain takes after Brexit.

Sterling fell to a day's low against the dollar of $1.3020 and British government bond futures rose to a session high on the news.

"Looks like we're heading for no deal," Jeffrey Donaldson, one of 10 Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) lawmakers whose support May currently needs to get any deal passed in the British parliament, said on Twitter.

Many business chiefs and investors fear politics could scupper a deal, thrusting both the EU and the United Kingdom into a "no-deal" Brexit that they say would weaken the West, panic financial markets and block the arteries of trade.

British trade minister Liam Fox said on Tuesday it was "impossible" say if a Brexit deal could be reached with the EU this month or next, but that Britain wanted an agreement, and a deal is better than no deal.

Irish border

Negotiators are trying to find an emergency Irish border fix that would satisfy Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party and May's divided Conservative Party.