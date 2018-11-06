Pakistan's apex court acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who was sentenced to death in 2010 on blasphemy charges, in a landmark ruling announced on October 30, that ignited protests by hardline religious groups, predominantly the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), in several cities across the country.

During the course of the protests and amid the images of destruction and mayhem, the suffering of ordinary people also came to light.

These included a video of child, who was selling bananas, getting stuck in the midst of charged protestors who eventually made off with all the produce he had to offer.

In another disturbing video, a small group of children are seen tying a noose around a doll's neck and dangling the toy while chanting slogans associated with the TLP.

Earlier on October 8, the Supreme Court of Pakistan reserved its judgment after deciding on Bibi's 2014 appeal against the 2010 death sentence handed to her.

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik (TLP) had threatened to protest and take to the streets if the Supreme Court verdict was issued in favour of Asia Bibi.

Many people were delighted by the verdict that set free a woman who had been falsely accused and had already served eight years in prison.

But many others, mostly TLP supporters, began to stage protests in major cities of Pakistan immediately after Asia Bibi's acquittal was announced on October 30, which only intensified in the days to come.

The TLP leaders also issued an edict calling for the three judges, who had ruled in Asia Bibi's acquittal, to be killed.

The leaders of the religious party also called for a mutiny within the army, and specifically against the Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, and urged his followers to topple Imran Khan's government.

As the protests turned violent, many people began to question the inaction of law enforcement personnel and the absence of the writ of the state.

Around the same time Prime Minister Imran Khan, who also holds the federal interior ministry, left the country on a three-day visit to Beijing.

A few people were killed and several others wounded during the protests, according to social media reports, which could not be independently verified.

Some citizens were taken aback by the coverage of the protests on local media who had, once again, downplayed the TLP demonstrations. The country's media regulator urged media organisations to tone down their coverage so as to not further inflame the situation. Social media, thus, took the lead in providing coverage of the events.

While people who were against Asia Bibi's acquittal were expressing themselves by taking to the streets, people in favour of the Supreme Court verdict mostly expressed themselves by condemning the protests.

The PTI-TLP connection?

Some people chose to give the governing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf a reminder of their own past actions and policies when the Imran Khan-led party had chosen to side with the religious groups and take up their cause during the July general elections.

Some TLP supporters also tried to point out that the behaviour of their party and leaders was similar to that of the PTI supporters and leaders before the party came into power.

Twitter suspension

Then, as Twitter suspended the account of TLP leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi for violating their rules, many saw it as a positive development. But supporters of the religious leader considered it as an attack on freedom of speech.